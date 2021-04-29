Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Director Acquires $18,430.00 in Stock

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Director Michael John Sullivan acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.43 per share, with a total value of $18,430.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,902 shares in the company, valued at $200,923.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of HTLD traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,272. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.97. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 0.54. Heartland Express, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.85 and a twelve month high of $22.75.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Heartland Express had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 10.04%. On average, analysts anticipate that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.99%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Heartland Express by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,088,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $146,407,000 after acquiring an additional 128,982 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Heartland Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,884,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Heartland Express by 550.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 976,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,670,000 after acquiring an additional 826,017 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Heartland Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,484,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Heartland Express by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 656,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,882,000 after acquiring an additional 31,755 shares during the period. 57.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HTLD. Stifel Nicolaus raised Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Heartland Express from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

