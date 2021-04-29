Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) traded down 8.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.91 and last traded at $5.93. 379,507 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 10,379,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.45.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.42.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.40, a PEG ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $188.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.44 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.009 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is a boost from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is presently -30.77%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HL. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Hecla Mining by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 625,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after buying an additional 121,709 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Hecla Mining by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in Hecla Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Hecla Mining by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,862,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $263,460,000 after buying an additional 3,344,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Hecla Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

About Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

