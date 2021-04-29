Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $48.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.78% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. serves the executive talent and leadership needs of the world’s top organizations as the premier provider of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. is one of the leading global executive search firms. With years of experience in fulfilling their clients’ leadership needs, Heidrick & Struggles offers and conducts executive search services in every major business center in the world. It is the premier provider of senior-level Executive Search, Culture Shaping and Leadership Consulting services. They have focused on quality service and built strong leadership teams through their relationships with clients and individuals worldwide. Heidrick & Struggles’ leadership experts operate from principal business centers in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HSII. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ HSII traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.56. The company had a trading volume of 184,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,477. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.16 and its 200 day moving average is $31.04. Heidrick & Struggles International has a fifty-two week low of $18.08 and a fifty-two week high of $45.91. The company has a market capitalization of $829.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.04 and a beta of 0.84.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.21. Heidrick & Struggles International had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 5.02%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 247.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 472.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

