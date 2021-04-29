Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in April

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

HEINY has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Heineken from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Heineken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Heineken currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

OTCMKTS HEINY traded up $0.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.64. 11,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,415. Heineken has a 1 year low of $38.45 and a 1 year high of $58.96. The stock has a market cap of $67.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.79.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 27th will be given a $0.335 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 26th. Heineken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.99%.

About Heineken

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. It operates through Europe; Americas; Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; and Asia Pacific segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and water. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

