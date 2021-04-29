Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.57, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $509.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. Helen of Troy’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Helen of Troy stock opened at $206.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $219.54 and its 200 day moving average is $216.93. Helen of Troy has a one year low of $151.51 and a one year high of $265.97.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HELE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America downgraded Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helen of Troy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.60.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

