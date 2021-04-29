Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Helius Medical Technologies Inc. is a specialty medical device company. It is focused on the development and regulatory approval of its non-invasive neurostimulation device called PoNS. The Company is nearing clinical trials for balance disorders in TBI patients and for the treatment of MS. Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. is based in Newtown, Pennsylvania. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Noble Financial began coverage on Helius Medical Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Helius Medical Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

HSDT opened at $17.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.95. Helius Medical Technologies has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $34.00. The stock has a market cap of $39.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.72.

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.80) by $1.03. Helius Medical Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,716.85% and a negative return on equity of 328.07%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSDT. Rollins Financial bought a new position in shares of Helius Medical Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Helius Medical Technologies by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,139,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 96,214 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the period.

Helius Medical Technologies Company Profile

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma.

