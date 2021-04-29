HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) Given a €49.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) received a €49.00 ($57.65) price target from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 5.37% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on HLE. Morgan Stanley set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €53.75 ($63.24).

ETR HLE opened at €51.78 ($60.92) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion and a PE ratio of -14.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €48.21 and its 200-day moving average price is €48.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.16. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €29.68 ($34.92) and a 52-week high of €55.85 ($65.71).

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Company Profile

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

