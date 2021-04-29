HempCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $3,437.00 (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. HempCoin has a market capitalization of $5.74 million and $3,437.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HempCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0219 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HempCoin has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HempCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53,408.47 or 0.99701943 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00040949 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00011023 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 52.8% against the dollar and now trades at $113.78 or 0.00212406 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001237 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000915 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001863 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00005483 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

HempCoin Profile

HempCoin (THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 261,674,961 coins and its circulating supply is 261,539,811 coins. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org. The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

HempCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HempCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HempCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.