Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Sold by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co decreased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HSIC. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 54,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,652,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 15,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 46,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HSIC. TheStreet lowered Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henry Schein currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.17.

In other news, Director Deborah Derby bought 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,327.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Henry Schein stock opened at $72.72 on Thursday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.83 and a 1-year high of $74.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.05.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

