Hercules Capital, Inc. (HTGC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 on May 19th

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This is a boost from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Hercules Capital has increased its dividend by 11.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of HTGC opened at $17.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.57. Hercules Capital has a 12-month low of $9.23 and a 12-month high of $17.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $75.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.59 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 42.72% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hercules Capital will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hercules Capital news, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $1,264,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 923,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,584,758.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,937 shares in the company, valued at $826,956.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HTGC shares. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Hercules Capital in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.63.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

