Heritage Investors Management Corp Invests $205,000 in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 24.4% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 13,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $47,932,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,078,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 147.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 70,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,049,000 after buying an additional 42,082 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $132.63 on Thursday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.48 and a fifty-two week high of $134.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.72.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

