Hermitage Offshore Services (OTCMKTS:HOFSQ) vs. Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Head-To-Head Analysis

Hermitage Offshore Services (OTCMKTS:HOFSQ) and Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Hermitage Offshore Services has a beta of 2.21, indicating that its share price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tsakos Energy Navigation has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hermitage Offshore Services and Tsakos Energy Navigation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hermitage Offshore Services $41.81 million 0.02 -$19.12 million N/A N/A Tsakos Energy Navigation $597.45 million 0.27 $15.13 million ($0.05) -179.20

Tsakos Energy Navigation has higher revenue and earnings than Hermitage Offshore Services.

Profitability

This table compares Hermitage Offshore Services and Tsakos Energy Navigation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hermitage Offshore Services N/A N/A N/A Tsakos Energy Navigation 9.77% 9.73% 4.49%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Hermitage Offshore Services and Tsakos Energy Navigation, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hermitage Offshore Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Tsakos Energy Navigation 0 1 2 0 2.67

Tsakos Energy Navigation has a consensus price target of $13.33, indicating a potential upside of 48.81%. Given Tsakos Energy Navigation’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tsakos Energy Navigation is more favorable than Hermitage Offshore Services.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.7% of Tsakos Energy Navigation shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Tsakos Energy Navigation shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Tsakos Energy Navigation beats Hermitage Offshore Services on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hermitage Offshore Services Company Profile

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in offshore support vessel business primarily in the North Sea and off the coast of West Africa. It owns and operates a fleet of 23 vessels comprising of ten platform supply vessels, 11 crew boats, and 2 anchor handling supply vessels. The company was formerly known Nordic American Offshore Ltd. and changed its name to Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. in June 2019. Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. On August 11, 2020, Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2020, it operated a fleet of 65 double-hull vessels. The company was formerly known as MIF Limited and changed its name to Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited in July 2001. Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited was founded in 1993 and is based in Athens, Greece.

