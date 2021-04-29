Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hersha Hospitality Trust is an entrepreneurial, high-growth real estate development and management company focussed on the hospitality industry. Hersha currently owns, operates, and develops a portfolio of hotels and assisted living facilities in the mid-Atlantic region of the United States. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (up from $7.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.69.

NYSE:HT opened at $11.02 on Tuesday. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $3.62 and a 12-month high of $13.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.79.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.70). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 17.94% and a negative net margin of 51.54%. On average, research analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $109,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 108,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,554.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

