Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $9.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 18.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on HT. B. Riley increased their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (up from $7.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.31.

Shares of NYSE HT opened at $11.02 on Thursday. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $3.62 and a 1-year high of $13.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.03 and a 200-day moving average of $8.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $431.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.79.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.70). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 17.94% and a negative net margin of 51.54%. Research analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $109,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 108,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,554.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 216,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 71,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 5,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 196,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 8,350 shares in the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

