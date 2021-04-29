Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Receives $13.41 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.63.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HPE shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

In related news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $4,908,573.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $4,459,150.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 882,213 shares of company stock valued at $13,692,076 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 332,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 42,882 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 986.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 72,184 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 275,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,335,000 after buying an additional 16,934 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 21,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 307,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after buying an additional 5,642 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HPE stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.29. The company had a trading volume of 111,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,429,212. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.77. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $16.60. The stock has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.12, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.56%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

