Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Price Target Increased to $56.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HXL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hexcel from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Hexcel from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Hexcel from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays raised Hexcel from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hexcel currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.19.

Shares of HXL opened at $56.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Hexcel has a 1 year low of $24.54 and a 1 year high of $64.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.75.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $310.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.48 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company’s revenue was down 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hexcel will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $499,826.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,672 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,614.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in Hexcel by 496.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Hexcel by 112.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Hexcel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Hexcel by 203.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

