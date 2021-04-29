H&H Retirement Design & Management INC Makes New $325,000 Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

DIS stock opened at $183.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $188.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.73. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $98.86 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.69.

In other news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $6,220,403.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,813,217.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total value of $1,380,121.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 839,487 shares of company stock worth $158,444,151. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.