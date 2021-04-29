Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) Short Interest Down 85.3% in April

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 85.3% from the March 31st total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 85,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $971,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $684,000. Gill Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $306,000.

Shares of SNLN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.14. The company had a trading volume of 7,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,589. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.07. Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $15.39 and a 12-month high of $16.26.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.027 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%.

