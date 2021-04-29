HighMark Wealth Management LLC Sells 5 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 5 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 0.3% of HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN opened at $3,458.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 101.27, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3,210.68 and a 200 day moving average of $3,198.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,256.38 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,150.00 target price (up previously from $4,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,940.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,947.54.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.