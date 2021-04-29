Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.35), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 43.16%. Highwoods Properties updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.540-3.660 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.54-$3.66 EPS.

NYSE HIW opened at $44.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.38 and its 200 day moving average is $39.24. Highwoods Properties has a fifty-two week low of $29.18 and a fifty-two week high of $45.89.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.66%.

HIW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on Highwoods Properties from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Highwoods Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.