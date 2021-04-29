Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $538,000 Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 4.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,940 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $1,054,698,000. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 293,715 shares of the software company’s stock worth $89,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,059 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,089 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 161,564 shares of the software company’s stock worth $49,400,000 after acquiring an additional 7,116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 9,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total value of $2,537,084.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 3,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total transaction of $1,019,168.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,232 shares of company stock valued at $17,126,155 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

ADSK stock opened at $299.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.71 billion, a PE ratio of 155.85, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.57 and a twelve month high of $321.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Autodesk from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Autodesk from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.87.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

