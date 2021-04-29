Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $642,000 Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,640 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 229,856 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Hologic by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Hologic in the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Hologic in the 3rd quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hologic in the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $72.40 on Thursday. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.39 and a 1 year high of $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.75.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 45.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 103.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total transaction of $707,866.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HOLX. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.87.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

