Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $662,000 Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 24.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGCO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at $121,803,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at $788,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 456.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 492,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,752,000 after acquiring an additional 403,909 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 586,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,504,000 after acquiring an additional 307,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,385,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,875,000 after acquiring an additional 289,699 shares in the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AGCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AGCO from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AGCO from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.67.

In related news, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.20, for a total transaction of $64,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,791 shares in the company, valued at $748,197.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $558,980. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AGCO opened at $156.16 on Thursday. AGCO Co. has a twelve month low of $42.84 and a twelve month high of $158.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.49. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 57.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.42. AGCO had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is a positive change from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.41%.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

