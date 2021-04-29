Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter worth about $1,806,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 5.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 118,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,371,000 after buying an additional 6,451 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 3.9% during the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 3.5% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 242,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,855,000 after buying an additional 8,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter worth about $1,827,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

KEY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.50 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.92.

Shares of KEY opened at $21.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.58. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $21.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $900.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 101,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $2,179,170.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $105,438.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,944,465.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,053 shares of company stock worth $3,036,161 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

