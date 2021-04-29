Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Sells 450 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,825 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 14,054 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Garmin by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Garmin by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,445 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,014 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.90, for a total transaction of $382,476.60. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total value of $926,480.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,931 shares of company stock worth $2,033,475 in the last three months. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Garmin from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Garmin from $107.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.25.

GRMN stock opened at $137.38 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.16 and its 200-day moving average is $121.23. The company has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $76.02 and a twelve month high of $142.94.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.06 million. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

