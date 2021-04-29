Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Now Covered by Truist Securities

Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities’ price target points to a potential downside of 2.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HIMS. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

NYSE:HIMS opened at $12.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.28. Hims & Hers Health has a 52-week low of $9.86 and a 52-week high of $25.40.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $41.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.98 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

