Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited (SONG) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 6th

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited (LON:SONG) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.31 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Hipgnosis Songs Fund stock opened at GBX 125 ($1.63) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 121.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 119.96. Hipgnosis Songs Fund has a 12-month low of GBX 101.97 ($1.33) and a 12-month high of GBX 127.86 ($1.67). The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.02.

In other Hipgnosis Songs Fund news, insider Sylvia Coleman purchased 8,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 121 ($1.58) per share, with a total value of £10,000.65 ($13,065.91). Also, insider Andrew Sutch purchased 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.50) per share, for a total transaction of £5,270.45 ($6,885.88). Insiders purchased 21,855 shares of company stock worth $2,580,929 in the last three months.

