Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) Short Interest Update

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 95.0% from the March 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hitachi Construction Machinery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of Hitachi Construction Machinery stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.07. The company had a trading volume of 174 shares, compared to its average volume of 637. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.33. Hitachi Construction Machinery has a twelve month low of $46.56 and a twelve month high of $70.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.45 and a beta of 0.94.

Hitachi Construction Machinery (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.48). Hitachi Construction Machinery had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Hitachi Construction Machinery will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

About Hitachi Construction Machinery

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, rental, and service of construction and transportation machinery, environmental related products, and other machines and devices worldwide. It offers mini excavators, wheel loaders, mini wheel loaders, road construction machinery, large and ultra-large hydraulic excavators, rigid dump trucks, and double arm working machines.

