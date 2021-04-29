Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) PT Raised to C$38.00

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HCG. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$34.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Home Capital Group to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$38.00.

TSE:HCG opened at C$32.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.82. Home Capital Group has a one year low of C$15.57 and a one year high of C$33.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$31.28 and a 200 day moving average price of C$29.58.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$139.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$133.32 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Home Capital Group will post 4.5600001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Capital Group Company Profile

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

