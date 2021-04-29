HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26, Fidelity Earnings reports. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 12.20%.

HomeTrust Bancshares stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.79. 46,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,546. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.94. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 12 month low of $12.07 and a 12 month high of $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $447.04 million, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

In other HomeTrust Bancshares news, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $628,750.00. Also, COO Hunter Westbrook sold 3,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $86,674.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 65,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,688,195.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

