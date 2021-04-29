Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.14.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HOOK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a report on Sunday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Hookipa Pharma in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.

In related news, major shareholder Sofinnova Capital Vi Fcpr sold 328,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $3,811,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 696,903 shares of company stock worth $9,038,563 over the last three months. 4.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artal Group S.A. raised its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 949,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,531,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 642,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,130,000 after acquiring an additional 18,060 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 4.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 200,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 8,085 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Hookipa Pharma by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 149,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 7,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samsara BioCapital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 129,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 13,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOOK stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $12.56. 129,143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,270. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.50 million, a PE ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.18. Hookipa Pharma has a twelve month low of $7.66 and a twelve month high of $15.52.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 million. Hookipa Pharma had a negative net margin of 232.00% and a negative return on equity of 39.58%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hookipa Pharma will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hookipa Pharma Company Profile

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

