Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 9.84%.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBNC traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $18.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,172. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.30. Horizon Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.93 and a 52-week high of $20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $810.31 million, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.71%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Horizon Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

In related news, CEO Craig M. Dwight sold 10,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $190,383.50. Also, President James D. Neff sold 54,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $1,095,047.25. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 164,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,285,041.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,366 shares of company stock valued at $2,437,254 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

