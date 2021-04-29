HSBC (LON:HSBA) PT Set at GBX 400 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HSBC (LON:HSBA) has been assigned a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 9.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HSBA. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 440 ($5.75) price target on shares of HSBC and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 465 ($6.08) price target on shares of HSBC and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 470 ($6.14) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.14) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Friday, April 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 438.25 ($5.73).

Shares of HSBA stock opened at GBX 443.35 ($5.79) on Tuesday. HSBC has a one year low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a one year high of GBX 466.54 ($6.10). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 427.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 395.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £90.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36.

In other news, insider Noel Quinn sold 18,746 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 425 ($5.55), for a total transaction of £79,670.50 ($104,090.02).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

