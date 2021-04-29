HSBC Upgrades Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) to “Hold”

Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on OEZVY. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Verbund in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Verbund in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Verbund from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Verbund from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verbund currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OEZVY stock opened at $16.99 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.44. Verbund has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $19.64.

Verbund Company Profile

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, energy utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. The company operates through Renewable Generation, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

