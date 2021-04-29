Hudbay Minerals Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) – Analysts at Raymond James raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.11. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$420.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$367.89 million.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Hudbay Minerals to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.94.

Shares of TSE HBM opened at C$9.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.36. The company has a market cap of C$2.45 billion and a PE ratio of -13.59. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of C$2.85 and a 12-month high of C$10.67.

In other Hudbay Minerals news, Senior Officer Cashel Aran Meagher sold 7,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.93, for a total transaction of C$71,644.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,081,337.28.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.13%.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.