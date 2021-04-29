Hudbay Minerals Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 420 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 708% compared to the typical volume of 52 put options.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HBM. Scotiabank increased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from $12.00 to $13.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from $10.75 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,440,529 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,084,000 after purchasing an additional 92,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 233.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,498,140 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,052 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,774,007 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,578,000 after purchasing an additional 368,397 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter worth $8,376,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter worth $5,717,000. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HBM traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.51. 53,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,338,330. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.55. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 2.57. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $8.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $322.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.07 million. Equities analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.0079 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from Hudbay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

