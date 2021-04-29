Hudock Inc. Boosts Position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW)

Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000.

Get SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF stock opened at $168.02 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a one year low of $90.19 and a one year high of $177.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.44.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.