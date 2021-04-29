Hudock Inc. Grows Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 633 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $23.64 on Thursday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $23.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $51.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.79.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 83.72%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EPD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.77.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

