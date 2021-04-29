Hudock Inc. Grows Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 160.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 56.9% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 3,184 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.9% during the first quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 24,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 36.1% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 17.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,395 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% during the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,720 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Exane BNP Paribas cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Argus raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.05.

NYSE LYB opened at $106.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $50.06 and a 1-year high of $112.73.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.66%.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $234,013.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 2,562 shares of company stock valued at $263,516 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

