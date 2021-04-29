Hudock Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Hudock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 37.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 200.0% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2,520.0% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VHT stock opened at $240.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.11. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.66 and a fifty-two week high of $242.54.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

