Hudock Inc. Takes $47,000 Position in Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE)

Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Paysafe in the first quarter valued at about $797,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paysafe in the first quarter valued at about $270,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paysafe in the first quarter valued at about $139,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Paysafe in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Paysafe in the first quarter valued at about $56,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PSFE opened at $13.79 on Thursday. Paysafe Limited has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $19.57.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Paysafe in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Paysafe in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on Paysafe in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company.

Paysafe Profile

Paysafe Group HPaysafe Groupoldings Limited offers payment processing, payment gateway, payment wallet, and related merchant services. Paysafe Group Holdings Limited was formerly known as PI UK Holdco I Ltd and changed its name to Paysafe Group Holdings Limited in May 2018. The company was incorporated 2017 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

