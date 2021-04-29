Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 2,377 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV cut its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,475 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,377 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up about 1.3% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VZ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $2,373,000,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,149,043 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,300,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855,873 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,318,476 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,251,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,857 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,745,450 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,041,296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,032,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,869,512 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,519,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications stock opened at $56.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.85 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The company has a market capitalization of $233.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.86.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $91,014.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,244.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank cut Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.