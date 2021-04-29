Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 319 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EEM. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 214.8% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 77,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 52,614 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 61.7% during the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 25,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 9,574 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 31,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 104,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after buying an additional 5,062 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EEM opened at $55.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.88. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.20 and a one year high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

