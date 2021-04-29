Humana (NYSE:HUM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.46 EPS

Humana (NYSE:HUM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $20.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. Humana updated its FY 2021 guidance to 21.250-21.750 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $21.25 to $21.75 EPS.

Shares of HUM opened at $438.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Humana has a 1 year low of $364.77 and a 1 year high of $474.70. The stock has a market cap of $56.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $420.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $409.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.67%.

In related news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita bought 375 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $403.37 per share, for a total transaction of $151,263.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.96, for a total value of $1,396,940.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,939,181.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $429.00 to $479.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $461.38.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

