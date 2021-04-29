Hydro One (TSE:H) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Hydro One (TSE:H) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have C$32.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial restated a sector perform rating and set a C$31.00 target price (down previously from C$32.00) on shares of Hydro One in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC restated an outperform rating and set a C$32.00 target price on shares of Hydro One in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$30.29.

Shares of H stock opened at C$29.61 on Wednesday. Hydro One has a 12-month low of C$24.64 and a 12-month high of C$31.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$29.66 and a 200-day moving average of C$29.18.

Hydro One (TSE:H) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.27. The company had revenue of C$1.87 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Hydro One will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2536 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Hydro One’s payout ratio is currently 33.98%.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

