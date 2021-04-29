Hydrofarm Holdings Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 3,173 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,459% compared to the average daily volume of 124 put options.

HYFM stock opened at $60.09 on Thursday. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a twelve month low of $41.59 and a twelve month high of $95.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.05.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.09). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hydrofarm Holdings Group will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 4th quarter valued at $953,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,629,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 4th quarter worth $789,000.

HYFM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. William Blair assumed coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.40.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

