IBM Retirement Fund Buys 9,076 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 84.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,801 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,076 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APH. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,654,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 51,185 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,542,000 after purchasing an additional 25,103 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 10,590 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,927 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 621 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $67.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.08 and a fifty-two week high of $69.62.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 23.23%. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 1.81%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.51%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on APH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $65.50 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.30.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

