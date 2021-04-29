IBM Retirement Fund Has $695,000 Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 7.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,613 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,062.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPE stock opened at $16.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.12, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $16.60.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

In related news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $4,908,573.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $4,459,150.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 882,213 shares of company stock valued at $13,692,076 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HPE. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.63.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

