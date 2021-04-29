IBM Retirement Fund Has $760,000 Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Copart were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its holdings in Copart by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 17,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Copart by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 78,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Copart by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Copart by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,382,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,593,618,000 after acquiring an additional 494,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in Copart by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 146,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,642,000 after acquiring an additional 12,654 shares during the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Copart alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on CPRT. Northcoast Research upgraded Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Stephens upgraded Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Copart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

In other news, Director James E. Meeks sold 2,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total transaction of $235,717.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 234,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total value of $25,296,697.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,261,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,345,232.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 314,012 shares of company stock valued at $34,139,949 in the last three months. 12.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $123.28 on Thursday. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.28 and a 52-week high of $130.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. The firm had revenue of $617.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.64 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.