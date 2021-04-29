IBM Retirement Fund Has $800,000 Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

IBM Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 216.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

ODFL opened at $257.22 on Thursday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.10 and a 1-year high of $259.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a PE ratio of 48.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 15.66%.

ODFL has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.29.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

